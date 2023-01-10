Meridian Police: Man wanted for questioning in Money Now robbery

Detective Chanetta Stevens said Travis Burkes, 40, is wanted for questioning by police.
Detective Chanetta Stevens said Travis Burkes, 40, is wanted for questioning by police.(Meridian Police Dept.)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police are looking for a man wanted for questioning in the Monday afternoon armed robbery of Money Now, a check cashing/payday loan business at 8th Street and 45th Avenue.

Detective Chanetta Stevens said Travis Burkes, 40, is wanted by police. No arrests have been made and the case is still under investigation.

The photo provided by MPD is not very clear but is the best available, said police.

Investigators are also working to solve the holdup at Meridian Mutual Federal Credit Union at 8th Street and 26th Avenue, shortly before noon Monday.

Stevens said tellers reported a Black male entered the lobby, but did not make demands at first. He then demanded money and left with an undisclosed amount. He was last seen on foot going west on 9th Street.

That suspect is described as 6′3″-6′4″, slender and in his late 20s to 30s. He wore a black hooded jacket, camouflage pants, brown boots, gloves and a mask.

Anyone with information about either case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-855-485-8477 or the Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893.

