Meridian teen injured in shooting airlifted to Jackson
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police said detectives are investigating a Monday night shooting of a teenager, who was struck in the head.
MPD Detective Chanetta Stevens said dispatch received a call at 8:14 p.m. for the shooting in the 2200 block of 30th Avenue.
The 17-year-old was airlifted to a Jackson hospital. No arrests have been made.
If you have information about the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.
