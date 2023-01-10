Memorial Services for Mrs. Linda Edwards will begin at 11:00 AM Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home chapel. A private family interment will be held at a later date. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Edwards, 72, of Meridian passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023 at her home in Meridian, Mississippi.

Linda grew up in Columbus, MS and was a graduate of Lee High School and attended the Mississippi University for Women, also known as “The W.” Mrs. Edwards was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. She worked for AT&T and was also an entrepreneur owning her own catering business and, for over 25 years, her own embroidery business, “Hodgepodge by Linda.”

Linda is survived by her husband, Lee Edwards; her sister Sue King; mother-in-law Sara Edwards; brothers-in-law, Danny King, Guy Edwards, and Robert Winters; sisters-in-law, Marsha Edwards, Kim Winters, and Sam South, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mrs. Edwards is preceded in death by her parents William and Mary Olivia Tallant.

The Edwards family suggests memorials be made as donations to East Mississippi Animal Rescue or to a charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

The Edwards Family will receive guests from 10:00 AM until 10:45 AM prior to service time at the funeral home.

