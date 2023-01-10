Funeral services for Ms. Denise Elaine Davis will begin at 11:00 AM Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Bethany Baptist Church with Reverend Matthew Johnson officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Ms. Davis, 58, passed away Monday, January 9, 2023 at Ochsner Rush Hospital in Meridian.

Denise was a graduate of Southeast High School in 1982 and went on to complete her ADN from MCC. She was a Registered Nurse where she worked as a travel nurse and finally worked at DaVita Dialysis. Her hobbies included collecting antiques and she also loved flowers. Denise was a member of Bethany Baptist Church. Most of all, she loved being “Granny” to her two grandchildren.

Denise is survived by her children Madison Campbell (Eric) and Jesse Ray Davis; her grandchildren Willow Kate Campbell and Finn Campbell; her parents Richard and Hilda Faye Davis; siblings, Debbie Shirley (Ricky Roy), Donna Davis (William), and Rick Davis (Sue), as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members of Davis, Reynolds, and Davidsons.

Ms. Davis is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Byron and Lois Davis and her maternal grandparents J.W. and Julia Reynolds; and her special Aunts and Uncles.

Pallbearers will be John Corn, Matt Davis, Roy Dawson, Morgan Griesser, Jeffrey Hoy, David Mordecai, Nathan Mayatt, Todd Vick, and Robby Workman.

The family suggests in addition to floral offerings memorial contributions may be made to Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.

The Davis family will receive guests from 10:00 AM until 10:45 AM prior to funeral rites in the church.

