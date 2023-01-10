Phase two of the East Mississippi Veterans Memorial Park is now under way

By Ross McLeod
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Phase two of the East Mississippi Veteran’s Memorial Park is now underway. With the jet now in place, the East Mississippi Veterans Foundation is looking forward to getting the job done.

This next phase is called the Wall of Remembrance, which measures over fifty feet wide and seven feet tall. This wall will contain names of veterans from all over east Mississippi. The construction of the project will begin in April and will hopefully be complete by Memorial Day.

“This particular phase of the project, I think, is probably going to be the most important because we’re actually showing the Community those men and women from Meridian and Lauderdale County East Mississippi area that have actually served in our armed forces. Those who were committed and dedicated to serving our country for the freedoms that we we so enjoyed today. So this is going to be probably the most honorable part of the part because we’re going to actually see those individuals who were committed in serving our country. To keep us free,” said the President of the East Mississippi Veterans Foundation, Jeff Summerlin

To purchase a plaque to go on the wall or learn more about this project, visit the East Mississippi Veterans Foundations website by clicking here.

