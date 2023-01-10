Plans for old E.F. Young Hotel announced

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It has been over a year since The Ruins closed its doors due to a ‘collapse zone’ warning issued by the City of Meridian for 25th Avenue between 5th and 6th streets.

The Young family discussed in a city council work session that it has been planning since August 2022 to demolish the building. But there’s a problem stopping those plans.

“As for the hotel, we plan to demo it as requested by the city and required by the conditions of the hotel. We are kind of at a sticking point because our hotel supports The Ruins as well as the police station,” said Eric Young, representing the Young family. “If we bring the hotel down, then The Ruins is coming down. If they bring the police station down, The Ruins will come down. The Ruins has no structure, so we have a workshop to discuss what to do about The Ruins so that we can bring down the hotel and so that the city can sell the police station without any red tape.”

The owner of The Ruins, Jimmy Copeland, wasn’t present at the session but was listening to everything over the phone. Copeland said he met all the requirements to keep his business open except a document of operation that was forged. The Meridian Police Department is investigating how that happened but there are no further updates.

The Young family said it even offered to buy The Ruins from Copeland. But Copeland denied receiving any information about an offer.

“We did offer a sale on that property, but that offer was a little bit higher than the norm. It was pretty high,” said Young.

Young said he has a written quote of that offer being made. The Young family said, unfortunately, this is the best solution for the hotel.

“Our building is already condemned. It is unfortunate. We looked for community support and we didn’t get it. We could no longer maintain that building in the condition that it’s in. It would be much too expensive to bring it back for a private family,” said Young.

A hearing is set for next Tuesday to discuss the condemnation of The Ruins. Copeland said he will discuss plans for his property at that time.

