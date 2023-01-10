Thomas “Tom” Mattimore, age 60 of Marion, passed away in a car accident on January 3, 2023 and now rests in the hands of the Lord. He was predeceased by his sister, Maryanne Donnelly, and his parents, Harry and Kathleen Mattimore. He was survived by his beloved wife of 30 years, Angel Mattimore; his siblings, Joseph Mattimore (Rhonda), Jane Hashey, John Mattimore (Maureen), Nancy Fuller, Eileen Mushalla (Mark), and Teresa Snedaker (Carl); his parents-in-law, Horace and Deborah Martin; his sister- in-law, Cricket Kennedy; his brother-in-law Otis Carney (Bridget). He was like a father to nieces and nephews Mavrick and Madison Kennedy, Buddy Busby, and Kayla Carney and had many other nieces and nephews.

Tom was an athlete in high school, as a member of both the wrestling and football teams and bench-pressed an impressive 415 lbs. After graduation, he served in the Marine Corp and graduated from Binghamton University in Accounting. Tom was known to be a hard-working man with a strong work ethic and was a dedicated transportation coordinator at Georgia Pacific. As an avid runner, he ran 13 marathons. He enjoyed spending time with his wife and family. He had a great sense of humor and was a terrific story-teller. He loved watching sports, collecting baseball cards, and was a devout Notre Dame fan. He was loved by his cats, Bob and Maddy, Sam, Willow and Paisley.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be trusted with the arrangements.

