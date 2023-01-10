What you need to do now to get ready for tax season

Stewart Welch with The Welch Group said the first thing you need to do is gather your records...
Stewart Welch with The Welch Group said the first thing you need to do is gather your records such as your W2 or 1099 form.(Patrick Sison | AP)
By Gillian Brooks
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 2:06 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tax day this year is April 17th. That spring deadline will be here before you know it.

Stewart Welch with The Welch Group said the first thing you need to do is gather your records such as your W2 or 1099 form.

Then decide what kind of deduction you want to claim, a standard or itemized.

“The first decision you’re gonna make is are you going to take the standard deductions, what I call the simple form, the short form, or are you going to itemize?” said Welch.

Itemized items include charity donations or business loans. Welch said most tax filers will take the standard deduction which is a simple form to complete yourself. He recommends doing a trial run first.

“Just sit down and kind of play with it and see do I have enough legitimate deductions, itemized deductions that it makes sense for me to itemize versus taking the standard deduction.”

If your taxes are complex, he recommends hiring a professional to help. If you fill out the form yourself, have someone look at it before submitting.

“It’s a pretty simple form, something you could probably do yourself and maybe get someone to check it for you.”

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Joedy Pennington said 17-year-old Marquez Poole died in a Sunday afternoon crash.
Crash claims life of Newton County teen
Meridian Public School District announced Monday that Marcus Boyles has been hired to be the...
New Meridian High head football coach announced
Meridian Police are investigating what officials say are two unrelated robberies around midday...
MPD investigating two armed robberies
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report January 9, 2023
He was given 6 life sentences plus 30 years. Now, this Mississippi man is free.
He was given 6 life sentences plus 30 years. Now, this Mississippi man is free.

Latest News

Town of Marion
Marion’s mayor eyes town improvements
Marion's mayor eyes town improvements
Marion's mayor eyes town improvements
FILE - Shuwaski Young, the Democratic candidate for Mississippi's Third Congressional District,...
Democrat Young to run for Mississippi secretary of state
Chuck & Rita Scianna made a $1 million donation to the College of Business and Economic...
Chuck & Rita Scianna gift $1M investment to Southern Miss