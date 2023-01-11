14th pediatric death from COVID-19 confirmed in Mississippi

Health officials said vaccination and boosters are especially important for adults 65 and...
Health officials said vaccination and boosters are especially important for adults 65 and older, children and adults who have weakened immune systems and anyone with underlying health problems(WNEM)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health Wednesday confirmed the 14th COVID-19 death in a child under 18.

Since the first cases of COVID-19 were identified in Mississippi in March 2020, the MSDH has reported the following pediatric deaths:
2020
One death in the 1-5 year age range
One death in the 6-10 year age range
2021
One death in an infant under 1 year of age
One death in the 1-5 year age range
Five deaths in the 11-17 year age range
2022
One death in the 1-5 year age range
Three deaths in the 11-17 year age range
2023
One death in an infant under 1 year of age

Vaccination against COVID-19 is recommended for everyone 6 months of age and older. Health officials said vaccination and boosters are especially important for adults 65 and older, children and adults who have weakened immune systems and anyone with underlying health problems. COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters are available at no cost from county health departments, and at numerous pharmacies and private providers throughout the state. Appointments may be made online at covidvaccine.msdh.ms.gov or by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 877-978-6453.

