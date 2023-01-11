14th pediatric death from COVID-19 confirmed in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health Wednesday confirmed the 14th COVID-19 death in a child under 18.

Since the first cases of COVID-19 were identified in Mississippi in March 2020, the MSDH has reported the following pediatric deaths: 2020

One death in the 1-5 year age range

One death in the 6-10 year age range

2021

One death in an infant under 1 year of age

One death in the 1-5 year age range

Five deaths in the 11-17 year age range

2022

One death in the 1-5 year age range

Three deaths in the 11-17 year age range

2023

One death in an infant under 1 year of age

“Vaccination not only protects you, but it also protects those around you who may not be eligible for vaccination or who may be at higher risk for complications due to age or underlying health problems. It is important to stay up to date and receive the most recent bivalent booster when eligible in order to provide the best protection against infection, hospitalization and death from COVID-19.”

Vaccination against COVID-19 is recommended for everyone 6 months of age and older. Health officials said vaccination and boosters are especially important for adults 65 and older, children and adults who have weakened immune systems and anyone with underlying health problems. COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters are available at no cost from county health departments, and at numerous pharmacies and private providers throughout the state. Appointments may be made online at covidvaccine.msdh.ms.gov or by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 877-978-6453.

