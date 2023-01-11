Bobby Gene “Bob” Spears, 93, of Livingston, passed away peacefully on January 6, 2023 at Whitfield Regional Hospital in Demopolis, Alabama. Bob is survived by his wife, Glenda Stegall Spears; children, Carolyn Wilson (Roy), Bobby “Smokey” Spears, Jr. (Autumn), Debra Beaird, Ann Vanderburg (Steve); brother, Gary Spears (Chaunna); sister-in-law, Edna Spears; and grandchildren, Heather Smith, Megan Burmester (Ben), Stephanie Falloway (Benji), Christina Booth (Nick), Brittany Morris (Jason), Skyler Vanderburg; and many loving great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred Wayne Spears and Trula McKinley Spears; brother, Wayne Spears; sister, Bettye Perrine and brother-in-law, Loyd Perrine; sister, Louise Cross and brother-in-law, R.B. Cross.

Bob was born on December 30, 1929 in Skedee, Oklahoma. He attended Oklahoma State University where he graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Animal Husbandry. After graduating from Oklahoma State University, he managed cattle farms in South Carolina, New York, Pennsylvania, and Russellville, Alabama. Bob would later go on to receive a Master’s degree in Animal Science from the University of Tennessee.

Bob began his professional career as an Assistant County Agent in DeKalb County employed by Auburn University as part of the Alabama Cooperative Extension System. He would later become the County Agent in Cullman County before moving to Sumter County where he would later receive the Specialist Lifetime Achievement Award by the Alabama Association of County Agricultural Agents.

Aside from his career as a county agent, Bob served as a Director on the State Board for the Alabama Cattlemen’s Association and Sumter County Boards for ALFA Insurance and Lions Club. He was an avid outdoorsman that loved to fish, hunt and play golf. When Bob wasn’t gardening or taking care of his own yard, he loved helping others with theirs, including the golf course at Livingston Country Club and for his beloved church where he also served as a past deacon. Bob and Glenda loved to travel in their motorhome, especially to Auburn football games. Along with family and friends, they visited all 50 states and made trips to many countries around the world. Most importantly, Bob loved his family, friends and community and was always gracious to help others in need.

A memorial service for Bob will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Livingston First Baptist Church with Reverend Thomas Fletcher and Brother Jackie White officiating followed by a graveside service at Central Cemetery in Emelle, AL. Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the memorial service.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Livingston First Baptist Church, 103 Lafayette St., Livingston, AL, 35470. Arrangements are being made by Bumpers Funeral Home of York. Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the

