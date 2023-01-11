First Alert: Low end severe risk for Thursday

Cold front drops overnight lows
Cold front drops overnight lows(WTOK)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:30 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wing Wednesday. Fog did create some visibility issues on the roadways this morning. We will get a cloudy view much throughout the day with a chance of light rain showers through later tonight. Highs are in the mid to lower 70s and overnight lows are in the lower 60s. The atmosphere is prime ahead of tomorrow’s cold front.

First Alert: Severe Risk Thursday

Tomorrow as a cold front system moves across the area its bringing multiple threats and cooler air. We are under a level 1, marginal risk to level 2, slight risk for severe weather. Hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes cannot be ruled so, keep your weather guard up from 8am-2pm until showers and storms are completely out of the area. Wind gust are reaching over 35 mph tomorrow. Download the free WTOK Weather app to stay updated with Storm Team 11 as we head into a stormy day. Stay safe and have a wonderful day.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms will be affiliated with a passing cold front
FIRST ALERT: Severe storms are possible before 2PM Thursday
A 17-year-old who was shot in the head Monday night in Meridian was airlifted to a Jackson...
Meridian teen injured in shooting airlifted to Jackson
Travis Burkes, 40, is wanted for questioning in the Jan. 9 robbery of Money Now in Meridian.
Meridian Police: Man wanted for questioning in Money Now robbery
Meridian Police are investigating what officials say are two unrelated robberies around midday...
MPD investigating two armed robberies
Robert Rheams, 51, was shot and killed after allegedly breaking into a woman's house armed with...
Home invasion suspect killed by mom protecting her kids, sheriff says

Latest News

Storms will be affiliated with a passing cold front
FIRST ALERT: Severe storms are possible before 2PM Thursday
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - January 10th, 2023
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - January 10th, 2023
First Alert: Severe risk Thursday
First Alert: Thursday brings the potential for severe storms
A low-risk for severe storms ahead of a cold front
FIRST ALERT: We are monitoring a risk for severe storms Thursday