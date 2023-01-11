First Alert: Low end severe risk for Thursday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wing Wednesday. Fog did create some visibility issues on the roadways this morning. We will get a cloudy view much throughout the day with a chance of light rain showers through later tonight. Highs are in the mid to lower 70s and overnight lows are in the lower 60s. The atmosphere is prime ahead of tomorrow’s cold front.

First Alert: Severe Risk Thursday

Tomorrow as a cold front system moves across the area its bringing multiple threats and cooler air. We are under a level 1, marginal risk to level 2, slight risk for severe weather. Hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes cannot be ruled so, keep your weather guard up from 8am-2pm until showers and storms are completely out of the area. Wind gust are reaching over 35 mph tomorrow. Download the free WTOK Weather app to stay updated with Storm Team 11 as we head into a stormy day. Stay safe and have a wonderful day.

