Flight delayed at Meridian Regional Airport

Part of FAA Glitch
Meridian Regional Airport
Meridian Regional Airport(WTOK)
By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 8:00 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Shortly after 8 a.m., travelers almost ran into a bit of trouble as they prepared to take flights. One flight at the Meridian Regional Airport was delayed because of the national FAA computer outage.

Only one flight was delayed due to the glitch that grounded many flights at airports across the country.

There is no word on whether or not other flights departing from Meridian Regional Airport will be delayed or canceled at this time.

If you have questions about a flight departing from Meridian Regional, you are encouraged to call (796)-760-6037.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms will be affiliated with a passing cold front
FIRST ALERT: Severe storms are possible before 2PM Thursday
A 17-year-old who was shot in the head Monday night in Meridian was airlifted to a Jackson...
Meridian teen injured in shooting airlifted to Jackson
Travis Burkes, 40, is wanted for questioning in the Jan. 9 robbery of Money Now in Meridian.
Meridian Police: Man wanted for questioning in Money Now robbery
Robert Rheams, 51, was shot and killed after allegedly breaking into a woman's house armed with...
Home invasion suspect killed by mom protecting her kids, sheriff says
Meridian Police are investigating what officials say are two unrelated robberies around midday...
MPD investigating two armed robberies

Latest News

A number of passenger jets are shown parked at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., on...
FAA lifts grounding order for US flights
Cold front drops overnight lows
First Alert: Low end severe risk for Thursday
Meridian chosen to host 2023 Fall Rail Passengers Association - clipped version
Meridian chosen to host 2023 Fall Rail Passengers Association - clipped version
Meridian chosen to host 2023 Fall Rail Passengers Association Conference
Meridian chosen to host 2023 Fall Rail Passengers Association Conference