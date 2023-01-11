Flight delayed at Meridian Regional Airport

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Shortly after 8 a.m., travelers almost ran into a bit of trouble as they prepared to take flights. One flight at the Meridian Regional Airport was delayed because of the national FAA computer outage.

Only one flight was delayed due to the glitch that grounded many flights at airports across the country.

There is no word on whether or not other flights departing from Meridian Regional Airport will be delayed or canceled at this time.

If you have questions about a flight departing from Meridian Regional, you are encouraged to call (796)-760-6037.

