Knights baseball preps for 2023 season

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - High School baseball season is officially here as student-athletes return to the diamond for their first practices.

During last season, the West Lauderdale Knights made a deep playoff run but just fell short of making an appearance in the state championship game.

“We’re extremely excited for the season to start,” said Head Coach Jason Smith. We got a good group of guys that are practicing real hard and just look forward to the season and hopefully making another deep run in the playoffs and hopefully winning the state championship,” Smith said.

The Knights also lost six seniors from last season but this new young group is excited for the upcoming season and the new leaders of the team are looking to step up.

“We got a bunch of young guys that got a bunch of experience last year, so I feel like if we keep working hard and use that experience we got last year, I think we’ll be good,” said Senior Pitcher Drew Willis.

“Communication I think is really good,” Senior Catcher Cade Harbour said. “Just letting the young guys know what to do so they can come up and take my role,” Harbour said.

West Lauderdale still has time before the season starts as the Knights’ first game will be in February.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.