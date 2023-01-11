Knights baseball preps for 2023 season

The Knights hold their first practices of 2023 as they prep for the start of the upcoming season.
The Knights hold their first practices of 2023 as they prep for the start of the upcoming season.(WTOK Sports)
By Shahji Adam
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - High School baseball season is officially here as student-athletes return to the diamond for their first practices.

During last season, the West Lauderdale Knights made a deep playoff run but just fell short of making an appearance in the state championship game.

“We’re extremely excited for the season to start,” said Head Coach Jason Smith. We got a good group of guys that are practicing real hard and just look forward to the season and hopefully making another deep run in the playoffs and hopefully winning the state championship,” Smith said.

The Knights also lost six seniors from last season but this new young group is excited for the upcoming season and the new leaders of the team are looking to step up.

“We got a bunch of young guys that got a bunch of experience last year, so I feel like if we keep working hard and use that experience we got last year, I think we’ll be good,” said Senior Pitcher Drew Willis.

“Communication I think is really good,” Senior Catcher Cade Harbour said. “Just letting the young guys know what to do so they can come up and take my role,” Harbour said.

West Lauderdale still has time before the season starts as the Knights’ first game will be in February.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms will be affiliated with a passing cold front
FIRST ALERT: Severe storms are possible before 2PM Thursday
A 17-year-old who was shot in the head Monday night in Meridian was airlifted to a Jackson...
Meridian teen injured in shooting airlifted to Jackson
Travis Burkes, 40, is wanted for questioning in the Jan. 9 robbery of Money Now in Meridian.
Meridian Police: Man wanted for questioning in Money Now robbery
Meridian Police are investigating what officials say are two unrelated robberies around midday...
MPD investigating two armed robberies
Robert Rheams, 51, was shot and killed after allegedly breaking into a woman's house armed with...
Home invasion suspect killed by mom protecting her kids, sheriff says

Latest News

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) celebrates after a defensive stop against the Miami...
Going home: Bills’ Hamlin released from Buffalo hospital
Meridian basketball player, Eboni Alford, hits the lay up in the Lady Cats 37-17 win over...
Total Pain Care Team of the Week: Meridian Lady Cats
Trojans top Kosciusko
Trojans top Kosciusko
Northeast Lauderdale beats Kosciusko 62-50.
Trojans top Kosciusko; Dudley Reed scores second career triple double