Meridian chosen to host 2023 Fall Rail Passengers Association

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian has been chosen to host the 2023 Fall Rail Passengers Association Conference.

“We found out and we were just as shocked as everybody else was. Like whoah, San Antonio, they chose Meridian so we are just excited to welcome them with open arms,” said the President of the Meridian Rails Historical Society, Lucy Dormont.

Over 20 cities were nominated for this year’s Rail Passengers Association Conference but when it came down to the top 5 locations...Meridian beat out 4 major cities including San Antonio, Texas, Raleigh, North Carolina, Providence, Rhode Island, and Buffalo, New York.

“So historically Meridian was founded by the rails. I think the history that we have here as a city and the story that we’re all telling together people are starting to hear our story. Not just here locally but throughout the United States and I think that this happening and us being chosen as this Fall conference spot is a good indicator that people are really starting to hear Meridian’s story,” said Dormont.

Dormont said Mississippi Council Representative for the Rail Association, Jerome Trahan, initially nominated the Queen City because of the growth and development that is happening downtown. Dormont also said there is a big need for high-speed rail and passenger transit in the South.

“The Rail Passenger Association advocates with senators, and legislators to try to get more rail transit for passengers in the public in general. It will bring a lot of people that see the potential for Meridian and what’s going on in Meridian. And they have 18,000 followers on Facebook that now know Meridian exists,” said Dormont.

The Meridian Railroad Museum is working to expand with a passenger excursion that will run in and out of the city.

You can view the nomination letter Jerome Trahan wrote on the Meridian Railroad Museum’s Facebook page or at the link below.

https://www.railpassengers.org/happening-now/news/blog/and-the-winner-is/?fbclid=IwAR0zdhp0LgRRWurWv_mTY437OEsyne-fNhdUX72fkSVCUI_PqXksY-q6lsY

A date has not been determined for the Rail Passengers Association Conference.

