Mississippi Children’s Museum of Meridian hosts Storytelling Festival

By Ross McLeod
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This Saturday, January 11, the Mississippi Children’s Museum of Meridian will be hosting a special event circling the art of storytelling.

Kids will be able to sit down with local illustrator Adam Trest and learn about his book, The Lantern House, through his art.

There will be an arts and crafts booth for children to go and paint or draw.

Throughout the entire day, there will be stories read by local artists. The Rose Hill Company will be there presenting books as well as members of the Meridian Little Theater will be showcasing “Fiddler on the Roof Jr.”

Directors with the children’s museum feel that events like these provide ways for these kids to learn what their story is.

“Well, stories are important, and everyone’s story is important, and literacy is one of the foundations of our museum, and so that is why we promote this day and then celebrate stories. We are so excited because we’re going to be telling the stories of Meridian with our Rose Hill players and featuring artists from our area. So it’s a really big day for us,” said Assistant Director of Education, Clair Huff.

Admission to the museum is $10 and will be open during normal operation hours.

