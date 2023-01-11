Southeast High School hosts human-trafficking prevention assembly for awareness month

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One local high school gave a presentation on human trafficking prevention on Wednesday.

In observance of National Human trafficking Awareness Day, students in the Law and Public Safety Class at Southeast High School hosted an assembly to teach their peers about issues of human trafficking, online safety, relationship boundaries, and community risks.

Southeast High School is one in five schools in the nation and the only school in the state to have been selected to take part in the TraffickSTOP Pilot Program.

Kenny Waton, the teacher of the Law and Public Safety class, said students were able to learn a lot of life-saving tips.

“It lasted roughly three months the kids learned everything there is to know about human trafficking, how to spot the dangers, and signs of it. How to respond to it, if it were to happen to them. How to spot their friend that maybe involved in it. It’s been a very comprehensive program and the kids have done phenomenally well with it,” said Watson.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department and the school resource officers helped teach these classes by reminding students that human trafficking can happen to anyone, anywhere.

“Human-trafficking is something we don’t think about, but currently in our Lauderdale County Detention Center, we have someone that has been charged with that, that’s in our detention center, currently. Sometimes we think of this being big city problems, that kind of thing or another country. It happens right here in America, and it happens in Mississippi. Making sure young people have the information they need to make good decisions is one of the things we owe our young people,” said Deputy Chief Ward Calhoun with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department.

Joshua Hutchison was one student that spoke about how your activity online can led to human trafficking.

“Cyber-trafficking is one of the biggest parts of human trafficking. People don’t realize that, is that most people who are human trafficked are contacted online so I came here today, especially with us teenagers to spread more awareness of these cyber aspects. The internet usage that’s what today’s world run off of the technology. So, I came here today to promote cyber-safety, so we don’t fall into those traps,” Hutchison.

Thomas Felton, another student, said he is very appreciative to the school and instructors of the program.

“Deputy Clarke really taught us a lot. The sheriff’s department and MBI really brought us a great program to grow and learn off of. I am really glad that it trailblazes for the future for the other kids of Southeast,” said Felton.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department hopes to bring the traffick-stop program back to Southeast but also to other schools as well.

