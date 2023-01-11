State lawmaker says Dr. Martin Luther King’s birthday should be celebrated without holiday for Robert E. Lee

Rep. Kabir Karriem of Columbus has drafted bill to make the change
In the state of Mississippi, the third Monday of January is officially recognized as Robert E. Lee's and Dr. King's birthday.(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi lawmaker has drafted a bill to remove the celebration of Robert E. Lee on the same day the state honors Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Rep. Karriem says Dr. King and his work for civil rights and equality should be celebrated without the history of Robert E. Lee.(WLBT)

Representative Kabir Karriem of Columbus says Dr. King and his work for civil rights and equality deserve to be celebrated without the history of the Confederate General. He says Mississippi should solely recognize Dr. King’s birthday.

Karriem says he has introduced this bill multiple times and is hopeful this is the year it moves forward and becomes law in order to make the change by next year.

Representative Karriem said, “We’re going to do all we possibly can. I think it’s a very important issue for not only this generation but for generations to come. And it’s a new day in Mississippi. We’re gonna be everything that we say that we are, and being progressive in Mississippi, it’s time to put Robert E. Lee to bed in the museums and honor Dr. King on his birthday.”

In the state of Mississippi, the third Monday of January is officially recognized as Robert E. Lee’s and Dr. King’s birthday. Only Alabama and Mississippi continue to commemorate King and Lee on the same day.

Supporters are now waiting for the Speaker of the House to assign a number to the bill and for it to be sent to committees.

