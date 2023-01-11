Total Pain Care Team of the Week: Meridian Lady Cats

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This weeks Total Pain Care Team of the Week is the Meridian Lady Wildcats.

They Lady Cats competed against the number on team in the state, Tupelo, and only lost by three points. After losing nine seniors this team is still playing their best ball.

They rebounded to beat Oak Grove on Tuesday 44-26.

Congrats to the Lady Cats for being this weeks Total Pain Care Team of the Week.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.