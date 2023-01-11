Total Pain Care Team of the Week: Meridian Lady Cats

Meridian basketball player, Eboni Alford, hits the lay up in the Lady Cats 37-17 win over...
Meridian basketball player, Eboni Alford, hits the lay up in the Lady Cats 37-17 win over Hattiesburg.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 11:13 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This weeks Total Pain Care Team of the Week is the Meridian Lady Wildcats.

They Lady Cats competed against the number on team in the state, Tupelo, and only lost by three points. After losing nine seniors this team is still playing their best ball.

They rebounded to beat Oak Grove on Tuesday 44-26.

Congrats to the Lady Cats for being this weeks Total Pain Care Team of the Week.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Joedy Pennington said 17-year-old Marquez Poole died in a Sunday afternoon crash.
Crash claims life of Newton County teen
Storms will be affiliated with a passing cold front
FIRST ALERT: Severe storms are possible before 2PM Thursday
Meridian Public School District announced Monday that Marcus Boyles has been hired to be the...
New Meridian High head football coach announced
Meridian Police are investigating what officials say are two unrelated robberies around midday...
MPD investigating two armed robberies
A 17-year-old who was shot in the head Monday night in Meridian was airlifted to a Jackson...
Meridian teen injured in shooting airlifted to Jackson

Latest News

Trojans top Kosciusko
Trojans top Kosciusko
Northeast Lauderdale beats Kosciusko 62-50.
Trojans top Kosciusko; Dudley Reed scores second career triple double
FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2007, file photo, Florida quarterback Tim Tebow scrambles during the...
USC’s Reggie Bush, Tebow make College Football Hall of Fame
Former Northeast Lauderdale student athlete and East Central alum, Molly Moore, who is...
Former Trojan, Molly Moore, is dominating for the Owls in her first year