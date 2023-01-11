Trojans top Kosciusko; Dudley Reed scores second career triple double

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Northeast Lauderdale hosted Kosciusko on the court on Thursday.

The Lady Trojans would trail the Whippets in the 4th quarter but they would try continue to battle in the 4th quarter. They would force Kosy to turn the ball over in the paint and they would take advantage of that but it would not be enough to comeback. Kosciusko wins 62-50.

The Northeast Lauderdale boys also took on Kosciusko and started the game going on a 6-0 run. They would continue to dominate and dominate quick. They beat the Whippets 66-45. They improve to 11-6 and 2-1 in division play. Sophomore Troy Brown led the Trojans with a double double of 14 points and 11 rebounds.

OTHER SCORES:

Meridian Lady Cats beat Oak Grove 44-26. Meridian boys beat Oak Grove 58-36.

The Lamar Lady Raiders pick up their 7th straight win beating Winston Academy at home 58-25. Sophomore Blake Hart led the team in scoring with 17 points. Aryah Grace was the second highest scorer with 15 points and junior Sarah Dudley Reed with her career second triple double. Reed had 13 points, 14 rebounds and 10 blocks. The Lamar boys beat Winston Academy 69-31. Spencer Hanegan scored 18 points and Addison Clodfelter with 16 points on the night.

The Neshoba Central Lady Rockets beat Canton 75-41. The boys beat Canton 53-52 in overtime. They improve to 18-3 overall and 2-1 in the region.

Enterprise girls and boys both fall to Forest. The girls drop 61-37. Emma Hill led the team with 17 points. The boys fall 52-38.

