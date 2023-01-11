Two new cannabis facilities in Meridian in construction phase

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The largest medical marijuana supplier in the state of Mississippi has a location under construction in Meridian. News 11 also spotted a new dispensary with its name already up on the building.

Southern Crop, located at 202 49th Avenue, is owned by pharmacist Randy Mire, who has the first medical marijuana pharmacy in Louisiana and the first licensing for cultivation and processing in Mississippi.

The facility in Meridian is 250,000 square feet. Mire said he has built his company to meet pharmaceutical-grade standards.

Green Magnolia Dispensaries on North Park Drive, off North Hills Street, is the fourth location for this business in Mississippi. News 11 will be talking with the owners of Southern Crop and Green Magnolia soon.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.