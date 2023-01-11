Two new cannabis facilities in Meridian in construction phase

The largest medical marijuana supplier in the state of Mississippi has a location under...
The largest medical marijuana supplier in the state of Mississippi has a location under construction in Meridian. News 11 also spotted a new dispensary with its name already up on the building.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The largest medical marijuana supplier in the state of Mississippi has a location under construction in Meridian. News 11 also spotted a new dispensary with its name already up on the building.

Southern Crop, located at 202 49th Avenue, is owned by pharmacist Randy Mire, who has the first medical marijuana pharmacy in Louisiana and the first licensing for cultivation and processing in Mississippi.

The facility in Meridian is 250,000 square feet. Mire said he has built his company to meet pharmaceutical-grade standards.

Green Magnolia Dispensaries on North Park Drive, off North Hills Street, is the fourth location for this business in Mississippi. News 11 will be talking with the owners of Southern Crop and Green Magnolia soon.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms will be affiliated with a passing cold front
FIRST ALERT: Severe storms are possible before 2PM Thursday
A 17-year-old who was shot in the head Monday night in Meridian was airlifted to a Jackson...
Meridian teen injured in shooting airlifted to Jackson
Travis Burkes, 40, is wanted for questioning in the Jan. 9 robbery of Money Now in Meridian.
Meridian Police: Man wanted for questioning in Money Now robbery
Meridian Police are investigating what officials say are two unrelated robberies around midday...
MPD investigating two armed robberies
Robert Rheams, 51, was shot and killed after allegedly breaking into a woman's house armed with...
Home invasion suspect killed by mom protecting her kids, sheriff says

Latest News

Health officials said vaccination and boosters are especially important for adults 65 and...
14th pediatric death from COVID-19 confirmed in Mississippi
A number of passenger jets are shown parked at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., on...
Air travel across US thrown into chaos after computer outage
Consumers and businesses are seeing an increase in egg prices and a shortage at grocery stores.
Here’s why we are seeing a nationwide egg shortage
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) celebrates after a defensive stop against the Miami...
Damar Hamlin discharged from hospital