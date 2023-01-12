Alabama DHR looking to add more adult foster care homes

By Monae Stevens
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Human Resources is looking to open more homes to adult foster care.

DHR says 611 adults who are either elderly or disabled are looking for caregivers who will take care of them in a “home-like” setting.

“We’re trying to recruit across the state of Alabama to have more additional foster homes, at least one foster home in every single county,” said Billie Robinson, the state’s program supervisor.

Robinson added adults in foster homes will have more autonomy in a “family-like” setting rather than being in a restrictive area like a nursing home or a mental health facility.

So far, there are only 19 existing adult foster care homes in the state, with nine of them in Mobile County.

People interested in opening their homes for adult foster care may apply here. Robinson said applicants must be 18 years or older, pass a background check and have adequate space in their home and sufficient income to support themselves and the person receiving care.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms will be affiliated with a passing cold front
FIRST ALERT: Severe storms are possible before 2PM Thursday
A 17-year-old who was shot in the head Monday night in Meridian was airlifted to a Jackson...
Meridian teen injured in shooting airlifted to Jackson
Meridian Regional Airport
Flight delayed at Meridian Regional Airport
Docket 2
Lauderdale County Arrest Report January 11, 2023
Travis Burkes, 40, is wanted for questioning in the Jan. 9 robbery of Money Now in Meridian.
Meridian Police: Man wanted for questioning in Money Now robbery

Latest News

North Jones Elementary School administrators initiated a lockdown and called 911, and the man...
Jones Co. elementary school on lockdown after unknown man tries to gain entry
Myra Darcina Lewis, 65, was last seen at 4 p.m. Wednesday at 2301 35th Avenue in Meridian.
Silver Alert issued for Meridian woman who has dementia
Public Service Commissioner and former Mayor of Nettleton Brandon Presley announced the launch...
Brandon Presley launches campaign for Miss. governor, running against incumbent Reeves
Low end threat
First Alert: Remain weather aware between 8am - 1pm