Anderson Regional Cancer Center offers the world’s most advanced Radiation Oncology Treatment

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Cancer patients now have a new way to receive radiation treatment at Anderson Regional Cancer Center.

Anderson recently added the Truebeam Radiation Therapy Treatment system to its lineup of cancer treatment options.

Radiation Oncologist, Dr. Caleb Dulaney said the cancer center always strives to provide the latest advanced technology to its patients and this machinery is no different.

Truebeam combines imaging and motion management technologies for patients who have tumors affected by breathing patterns. Dr. Dulaney further explained the ability of Truebeam technology to deliver powerful treatment by targeting tumors quickly while delivering precise radiation.

“This machine helps us expand where we can do even shorter treatments. Sometimes we can treat patients in a single treatment sometimes 3 or 5 treatments. Things that may have previously taken 2 or 3 weeks to deliver radiation for. So another great feature of this treatment machine is that we can actually trigger the radiation treatment to the patient’s breathing pattern so we can use that for things like lung cancer or breast cancer to help move other organs away from where we are trying to treat. Particularly the heart for instance. We can move the heart away from the treatment area for patients with breast cancer. It just helps reduce additional side effects or long-term effects from the radiation,” said Anderson Regional Cancer Center Radiation Oncologist, Dr. Caleb Dulaney.

Dr. Dulaney said the addition of this advanced technology will allow the hospital to treat more people locally, that they would have otherwise had to send to larger centers in the past.

