City of Meridian Arrest Report January 12, 2023
Published: Jan. 12, 2023
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|TARRIO THOMAS
|1986
|312 40TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
|BRENDAN K DUROSSETTE
|1985
|4857 S L WILSON RD MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|JACOBY A CLAYTON
|1994
|901 DR CHARLES JOHNSON AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
|LABRESHA N RANDLE
|1998
|2428 OLD MARION RD APT D32 MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|JAMYIA S BROWN
|1998
|2428 OLD MARION RD APT Q101 MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
|STEVEN R MOORE
|1983
|40 NORTHWOOD DR LOUISVILLE, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
RESISTING ARREST
|SHELDON C COLE
|1999
|5125 WEST GATE HILLS DR MERIDIAN, MS
|GIVING FALSE INFORMATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from January 11, 2023 at 6:00 AM to January 12, 2023 at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 1:34 PM on January 11, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 700 block of 45th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 3:50 AM on January 12, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 3400 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 1:20 PM on January 11, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 5300 block of Poplar Springs Drive. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, evidence was found to support the call.
At 3:43 PM on January 11, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of 5thStreet. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
