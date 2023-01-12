City of Meridian Arrest Report January 12, 2023

Daily Docket
Daily Docket
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
TARRIO THOMAS1986312 40TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSWILLFUL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
BRENDAN K DUROSSETTE19854857 S L WILSON RD MERIDIAN, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
JACOBY A CLAYTON1994901 DR CHARLES JOHNSON AVE MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
LABRESHA N RANDLE19982428 OLD MARION RD APT D32 MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
JAMYIA S BROWN19982428 OLD MARION RD APT Q101 MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
STEVEN R MOORE198340 NORTHWOOD DR LOUISVILLE, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
RESISTING ARREST
SHELDON C COLE19995125 WEST GATE HILLS DR MERIDIAN, MSGIVING FALSE INFORMATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from January 11, 2023 at 6:00 AM to January 12, 2023 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 1:34 PM on January 11, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 700 block of 45th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 3:50 AM on January 12, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 3400 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 1:20 PM on January 11, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 5300 block of Poplar Springs Drive. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, evidence was found to support the call.
At 3:43 PM on January 11, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of 5thStreet. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

