City of Meridian Arrest Report January 12, 2023

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 1:34 PM on January 11, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 700 block of 45th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

At 3:50 AM on January 12, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 3400 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a window.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 1:20 PM on January 11, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 5300 block of Poplar Springs Drive. Entry was gained through a window.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, evidence was found to support the call.

At 3:43 PM on January 11, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of 5thStreet. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.