Arthritis the latest focus of Community Health Improvement Network

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Community Health Improvement Network hosted another Lunch and Learn session on Thursday at the Velma Young Community Center.

Over 150 people registered to hear keynote speaker, Nurse Practitioner Cindy Luther from Ochsner Rush Health, who spoke about arthritis and what you can do to prevent developing this condition.

The United Health Foundation said over 25 percent of Americans have some form of arthritis.

Richard Cross was one attendee who has attended four lunch and learn events and believes they are beneficial.

“I just like to say I appreciate the city and the hospitals for going out and informing the public about the information that would be very helpful in their everyday life,” said Cross.

To find out how you can attend the next Lunch and Learn, please check the Community Health Improvement Network’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.