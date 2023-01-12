First Alert: Remain weather aware between 8am - 1pm

Low end threat
Low end threat(WTOK)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:29 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - First Alert: Severe Storms Possible

Happy Thursday the viewing are is under a level 1, marginal risk to level 2, slight risk for severe weather it is a lower end threat, but be sure to stay updated with Storm Team 11. A cold front system will cross over the area before lunchtime today bringing heavy downpours of rain and multiple severe threats are possible. Wind speeds and wind gust are high (up to 40mph), so be sure to watch for small limbs and bring in your items from outdoors.

Highs are in the upper 60s to lower 70s once the from crosses it will cool overnight lows down to near freezing. Overnight lows will fall below freezing for Friday and Saturday. Watch for morning frost and unpack your heavy coats. Stay safe and have a great day.

