FIRST ALERT: Severe storms are possible before 1PM Thursday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

A strong cold front will cross our area before 1PM on Thursday. Ahead of it, scattered showers & storms are expected...and some storms could reach severe limits. Damaging wind is the main threat, but a tornado is also possible. So, it’s important to know where your safe place is in case a warning is issued. Also, the winds could gust up to 40mph even away from any storms. So, it’s also important to secure any loose yard or porch items on your property before the winds pick up.

Timing Details

As early as 4 or 5AM on Thursday, there could be a few light showers. However, the rain coverage will be more scattered by 7 or 8AM. Then, from 9AM - Noon, that’s the best timing for possible severe weather. Heavy rain can be expected as the storms are moving by, but flooding is not likely due to how fast this system will move out. By 1PM, the front will have crossed our area. The sunshine should return for a few hours Thursday afternoon, and highs should manage to reach around 70 degrees.

However, a surge of low clouds will come in by the PM commute time as colder air begins to settle in. Those clouds will blanket our area the rest of Thursday and even into Friday morning. Some areas of mist/drizzle will be possible. It’ll also be cold on Friday with lows in the upper 30s (feeling like it’s near the freezing mark due to breezy conditions).

The winds relax by Saturday morning, and the sky will clear...leading to lows down in the upper 20s! Sunday morning will also start cold with low 30s. However, the afternoons will be bright & pleasantly cool with 50s and 60s.

Dr. MLK Day brings the chance for isolated showers. Otherwise, it’ll be mild with highs in the upper 60s. Mild temps will dominate much of next week as 70s are expected to return.

