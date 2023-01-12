Jones Co. elementary school on lockdown after unknown man tries to gain entry

By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A local elementary school has been placed on lockdown in Jones County Thursday morning after an unknown man attempted to go inside the school.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, deputies, investigators and command staff are on the scene at North Jones Elementary School, after a man tried to enter the school without permission.

The man’s speech was jumbled and was denied entry, and he later left the school property on foot going west on Trace Road, according to the JCSD.

School administrators initiated a lockdown and called 911, and the man was taken into custody a short distance from the school by JCSD deputies and is being questioned at this time.

JCSD says he may have a mental condition that impairs his judgment and will be evaluated by the Crisis Intervention Team.

No injuries have been reported, and the sheriff’s department says all students, staff, deputies and the suspect are okay.

Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin commends the NJES staff for the execution of their lockdown plan and emergency plan.

