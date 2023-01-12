Meridian woman who has dementia reported missing

By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A local woman who has dementia is missing. Myra Darcina Lewis, 65, may not answer to her name. Lewis was last seen at 4 p.m. Wednesday at 2301 35th Avenue in Meridian.

Mrs. Lewis grew up in the Magnolia School area and worked at Rush Hospital. Be especially on the lookout in these areas. She is likely to be walking.

Call 911 immediately if you spot Lewis or have any information about her.

