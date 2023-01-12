Graveside services for Mr. Hubert Milburn Miles will begin at 2:30 PM Friday, January 13, 2023 at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church Cemetery with Reverend Barry Fulton officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Miles, of the Damascus community, went to his Heavenly home Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at the age of 88. He left this world doing what he enjoyed most, tending to his cows.

Milburn was born October 6, 1934, to Alec and Etta Miles, in Lauderdale County, MS. He was the youngest of seven children and attended Centerhill School. Milburn married the love of his life, LaRue Daniels Miles, March 20, 1959 together they had three children, four grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

Mr. Miles was a member of the United States Air Force and Army. During his tenure with the military he served, behind the Iron Curtain, for 33 months in Germany. After returning home, he began his career in the mechanical industry. He worked many mechanical jobs through the years and finally retired from LeBeouf Brothers Towing Company.

Milburn loved the farm life. He was known to have cows, horses, hogs, and many other farm animals. He continued this tradition until the end. Mr. Miles loved to talk about his cows, especially his newest calf, “Rufus.” He also enjoyed fishing and shared his love for fishing with his grandkids. “Pa”, as he was lovingly referred to by his grandchildren, loved spending time with family.

Milburn is survived by his wife of 63 years, LaRue; two sons, Kenny (B.J.) Miles of Damascus and Ron (Barbara) Miles of Philadelphia; daughter, Sherry (Ronald) Robinson of Martin; grandchildren, Ronald Paul (Lauren) Robinson of Hattiesburg, Daniel (Laura) Robinson of Collinsville, Luke (Ashleigh) Miles of Philadelphia, and Lane Miles of Philadelphia; great-grandchildren, Kristen Miles, Eli Robinson, Nic Miles, Sadie Robinson, Maverick Miles, and Ridge Robinson; neighbor and close friend, Larry Salter; and many extended family members. Mr. Miles also leaves behind his canine companion “Trouble”.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, Ralston Brooks and Sadie Daniels; and his siblings.

Pallbearers include Ronald Paul Robinson, Daniel Robinson, Luke Miles, Lane Miles, Pat Blalock, and Robby Miles.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

The Miles Family will receive guests from 1:30 PM until 2:15 PM in the church prior to graveside services.

