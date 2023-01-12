Funeral services for Mr. Larry Brewster will be held Friday, January 13, 2023 at 11:00 am at Alpha and Omega Holiness Church, Toomsuba with Rev. Rickey Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Toomsuba with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Mr. Brewster, 63, of Meridian, who died Saturday, January 7, 2023 at his residence. Visitation will be Thursday, January 12, 2023 from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel.

MERIDIAN, Miss.

