Funeral services for Mr. Willie L. Rice will be held Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 2:30 pm at Holy Remnant Church with Pastor Beverly Knox officiating. Burial will follow in Poplar Springs Cemetery, Savoy with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home in charge. Mr. Rice, 84, of Meridian, who died Friday, January 6, 2023 at his residence. A visitation will be held Friday, January 13, 2023 from 6:30 to 7:30 pm at Berry and Gardner’s OP Chapel.

