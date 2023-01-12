Ms. Candace Dunn

Funeral services for Ms. Candace Dunn will be held Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 11:00 am at East Mt. Moriah Baptist Church with Pastor James McGee officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Bailey with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.  Ms. Dunn, 22, of Collinsville, who died Thursday, January 5, 2023 at her residence. A visitation will be Friday, January 13, 2023 from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel.

