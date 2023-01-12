Funeral services celebrating the life of Ms. Sue Ellen Scruggs will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 13, 2023 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home, with the Reverends Dr. Raymon Leake and Derrick Simmons officiating. Interment rites will immediately follow at Long Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Ms. Scruggs, age 57, of Meridian died on January 11, 2023 at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

She is survived by her siblings, Lois “Sis” Scruggs Harper, Kay Poffahl (Jesse), Kathy Williams; and numerous family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Lois Eastman Scruggs; brother, Charles Scruggs, Jr., Ray Scruggs, Bill Scruggs, Wayne Scruggs, and one sister, Anne McElhenny.

Pallbearers will be Jason Harper, Michael Harper, Curtis Scruggs, Jamie Gardner, Jesse Poffahl, and Willie Latham.

The family will receive guests from 10:15 until 10:45 a.m. on Friday prior to the service.

