Police searching for missing Florida elementary school gym teacher

Police in Florida are searching for Justin Darr, an elementary school gym teacher who went...
Police in Florida are searching for Justin Darr, an elementary school gym teacher who went missing.(Manatee County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - Police in Florida are searching for an elementary school teacher who went missing.

Manatee County authorities said they are searching for 39-year-old Justin Darr.

Officials said Darr’s home was found unoccupied and with his pets and car left behind. His family said they have not seen him for several days and are concerned for his well-being.

The Manatee County School District confirmed to WWSB that Darr is a physical education teacher at McNeal Elementary School in Lakewood Ranch, located about 50 miles south of Tampa.

Officials said Darr is 5-foot-9 and weighs about 205 pounds.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office urged anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact them.

Copyright 2023 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms will be affiliated with a passing cold front
FIRST ALERT: Severe storms are possible before 2PM Thursday
Myra Darcina Lewis, 65, was last seen at 4 p.m. Wednesday at 2301 35th Avenue in Meridian.
Silver Alert issued for Meridian woman who has dementia
A 17-year-old who was shot in the head Monday night in Meridian was airlifted to a Jackson...
Meridian teen injured in shooting airlifted to Jackson
Resheca Marshall, 51, is charged with attempted robbery and larceny.
Attempted bank robber caught after leaving phone at bank, police say
Meridian Regional Airport
Flight delayed at Meridian Regional Airport

Latest News

FILE - The building that housed office space of President Joe Biden's former institute, the...
In Washington, ‘classified’ is synonymous with ‘controversy’
Damage is seen from severe weather in Hale County, Alabama.
LIVE: Tornado damages buildings, uproots trees in Alabama
Prices for everyday goods may finally be coming down, according to a new report, but prices are...
New inflation report shows consumer prices are falling
Storm damage in Emelle, Ala., Jan. 12, 2023
Severe storm damage in Emelle, Ala.
Ringtail returned to wild after hiding in Kohl's store for 3 weeks