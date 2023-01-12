Services for Randall Ray Ivy will be Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 2:00 pm in the chapel at Webb & Stephens Funeral Home – North. Bro. Joey Shelton will be officiating. Mr. Ivy died Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his family. Visitation will be Friday, January 13, 2023, from 5:00 to 7:00pm, at the funeral home.

Randall was a truck driver, and he loved it. He also went back to school and received a degree in Computer Technology and enjoyed working in the I.T. field. He loved the Lord and was an active member of his church, Life Church, in Brandon, MS where he was in charge of the music. He was a very loving person and never spoke ill of anyone.

He is survived by his mothers Rhonda Smith and Joyce Ivy; siblings Kevin Wright of Philadelphia, MS, Mary Janelle Miller of Meridian, and Faron Sherman of Flora, MS; Aunts and Uncles Ricky Ivy, Robin Woodall, JW and Betty Ivy, and Merle Miller along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father Rufus Ivy; and Uncle Randy Ivy; maternal grandparents Johnny and Emma Foreman; and paternal grandparents Rufus Sr. and Ola Ivy.

Pallbearers will be Kevin Wright, Ricky Ivy, Travis Woodall, Caleb Alexander, Tyler Strickland, Robert Dodd, Artie Foreman, and Zack Brantley.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Anderson Cancer Center 1704 23rd Avenue, Meridian, MS 39301

