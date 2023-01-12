Rosa Parks Day proposed by Sewell, others

WASHINGTON (WTOK) - Alabama U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell and colleagues Joyce Beatty (OH-03) and Steven Horsford (NV-04) led 30 of their House colleagues in introducing H.R. 308, the Rosa Parks Day Act, to designate Dec. 1 as a federal holiday honoring Rosa Parks.

Parks was arrested Dec. 1, 1955, in Montgomery for refusing to give up her bus seat to a white passenger.

Rep. Sewell was an original co-sponsor of the Rosa Parks Day Act in the 117th Congress and is now leading the introduction of the bill in the 118th Congress.

“Rosa Parks sat so that this nation could stand up for the values that our democracy holds so dear. Her quiet, dignified courage helped inspire the Civil Rights Movement and changed this country for the better. I’m committed to ensuring the memory of Rosa Parks’ brave sacrifice is never forgotten by designating December 1st as a federal holiday in her honor.”

The historic arrest of Rosa Parks helped spark the Montgomery Bus Boycott, one of the most consequential events of the Civil Rights Movement. While several states have adopted their own holidays honoring Parks, there is currently no federal holiday recognizing her contribution to the Civil Rights Movement.

Read the bill text below:

