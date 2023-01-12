Rosa Parks Day proposed by Sewell, others

Rep. Sewell was an original co-sponsor of the Rosa Parks Day Act in the 117th Congress and is...
Rep. Sewell was an original co-sponsor of the Rosa Parks Day Act in the 117th Congress and is now leading the introduction of the bill in the 118th Congress.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WTOK) - Alabama U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell and colleagues Joyce Beatty (OH-03) and Steven Horsford (NV-04) led 30 of their House colleagues in introducing H.R. 308, the Rosa Parks Day Act, to designate Dec. 1 as a federal holiday honoring Rosa Parks.

Parks was arrested Dec. 1, 1955, in Montgomery for refusing to give up her bus seat to a white passenger.

Rep. Sewell was an original co-sponsor of the Rosa Parks Day Act in the 117th Congress and is now leading the introduction of the bill in the 118th Congress.

The historic arrest of Rosa Parks helped spark the Montgomery Bus Boycott, one of the most consequential events of the Civil Rights Movement. While several states have adopted their own holidays honoring Parks, there is currently no federal holiday recognizing her contribution to the Civil Rights Movement.

Read the bill text below:

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms will be affiliated with a passing cold front
FIRST ALERT: Severe storms are possible before 2PM Thursday
Myra Darcina Lewis, 65, was last seen at 4 p.m. Wednesday at 2301 35th Avenue in Meridian.
Silver Alert issued for Meridian woman who has dementia
A 17-year-old who was shot in the head Monday night in Meridian was airlifted to a Jackson...
Meridian teen injured in shooting airlifted to Jackson
Resheca Marshall, 51, is charged with attempted robbery and larceny.
Attempted bank robber caught after leaving phone at bank, police say
Meridian Regional Airport
Flight delayed at Meridian Regional Airport

Latest News

Tornado damages Selma, AL.
‘Significant’ tornado causes destruction in Selma
Storm damage after a string of severe weather moved through the state.
Widespread damage across Alabama following tornado outbreak
Roger Wicker visits Key Field
United States Senator Roger Wicker visits 186 Refueling Wing at Key Field
United States Senator Roger Wicker visits 186 Refueling Wing at Key Field
Damage is seen from severe weather in Hale County, Alabama.
LIVE: Tornado damages buildings, uproots trees in Alabama