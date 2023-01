SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - Severe storm damage in Emelle, Ala. News 11 is on scene talking with officials and residents. More on WTOK News 11 at 5, 6 & 10 tonight.

Autoplay Caption

Some of the storm damage in Emelle, AL January 12. (wtok)

More storm damage in Emelle, AL (wtok)

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.