‘Significant’ tornado causes destruction in Selma

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - A potentially significant tornado moved its way across the city of Selma Thursday, leaving behind destruction.

According to the National Weather Service, major damage is confirmed in the city of Selma. People are being asked to stay out of the area and let first responders navigate the roadways.

At least one person is believed trapped in a building on Broad Street, possibly one other missing, according to Selma Mayor James Perkins. There are multiple downed powerlines and it is considered an emergency situation.

Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford says they are unclear how much damage has been caused by the tornado. The damage is concentrated south of Highland Avenue. Several vehicles have been tossed around. They are working on recovery efforts at this time.

The tornado may have been a high-end EF2 or EF3 and lifted debris as high as at least 16,000 feet into the air based on radar and reports.

Selma officials have called this a “disaster area.” Many roads are blocked with storm debris in Selma as well as throughout Dallas County. At this time, there have been no confirmed fatalities, but, there have been multiple injuries in Selma.

The Dallas County Jail was hit by the tornado. The Sheriff’s Association is currently working to get inmates moved to other county facilities.

Selma mayor James Perkins has spoken with the city council and will hold a 6 p.m. meeting to declare a local emergency. It was also announced that there will be a curfew in place that will extend from dusk to dawn in the city.

Selma High School will be opening as a shelter later this evening.

