Storm damage in West Ala. as severe weather continues

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HALE CO., Ala. (WBRC) - We’re receiving reports of storm damage in West Alabama after a line of storms moved through the area Thursday morning, Jan. 12.

There is major damage to several homes in Hale County on Oak Village Road off Hale County Road 36.

The Hale County EMA director said a possible tornado struck Greensboro on Pear Road. Homes are damaged. No word of any injuries or deaths at this time.

Due to severe weather conditions, Eutaw residents are being asked to stay off the roads until further notice.

Per Eutaw Mayor Johnson, a curfew in effect from 7 p.m. Thursday until 7 a.m. Friday. Streets are still impassable due to trees and power lines down. The public is asked not to be in the area. City and utility personnel are working to clear roads on Mesopotamia, Kirkwood, Springfield, Woodfield, North Street, West End Avenue.

Mayor Latasha Johnson released the following statement:

We’re also getting pictures and video of damage in Winston County on Delmar County Road 28.

First Alert: Tornado Watch issued for most of Central Alabama until 1 PM

Damage is seen from severe weather in Hale County, Alabama.
LIVE: Tornado damages buildings, uproots trees in Alabama
Storm damage in Emelle, Ala., Jan. 12, 2023
Severe storm damage in Emelle, Ala.
Severe Storm damage in Emelle, AL
Severe storms tear through Emelle, AL
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - January 12th, 2023
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - January 12th, 2023
Low end threat
First Alert: Remain weather aware between 8am - 1pm