Volunteers working to get Gulfport community garden up and running

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Thursday, volunteers in Gulfport are working resurrect a community garden on 36th Street.

In the past, more than 150 people helped grow produce like fruits and vegetables. The garden was destroyed due to previous hurricane storms, but volunteers are gathering Monday the 16th to help clean it up.

Garden founder James Franklin said the garden provided a lot of produce in the past.

“With one bell pepper plant, we produce over 80 bell peppers in one plant,” said Franklin. “One Jalapeno plant, we produce over 200 jalapeno peppers. There are other things we grow like collard greens that we harvest. The whole season from the fall to the winter.”

As of now, there are around 30 volunteers signed up to assist in the cleaning.

According to Franklin, picking food from a garden is cheaper and healthier than buying produce from the store.

“When you grow your own food, you know where it’s coming from,” he noted. “You grow diversity. When you go to the big box store, you only get certain products. When you grow on your own, you grow whatever variety you care to.”

Memberships to use the garden start at $25 dollars. If you are interested in gardening, volunteers will meet up at the garden on Martin Luther King Day.

