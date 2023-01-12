Win Job Center gives tips to help people update their resumes for the New Year.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - As the New Year continues, people may be looking to spruce up their job resume in order to get a new job.

The Win Job Center in Meridian helps people in the community with resumes, cover letters and job placement.

LaKisha Davis, an Employment Specialist at the job center, has a few tips for those wanting to update their resume.

“You want to make sure your resume is geared towards the industry you want to work in and what you want to do. Don’t put your personal information like your address, and other personal information on your resume. Make sure the format is correct as to what your skill set is, and employment history has been. Also, make sure that you can explain any employment gaps that you have,” said Davis.

The Win Job Center will have an area job fair Tuesday, February 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on MSU-Meridian’s campus.

You are encouraged to contact the center for help with resume building and creating a cover letter before the job fair.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.