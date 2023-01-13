Abraham McKenzie speaks on run for Clarke County Sheriff

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The seat for Clarke County Sheriff will soon be up for grabs, as Todd Kemp announced he will not seek re-election.

There have already been a couple of people to officially qualify for sheriff in this year’s election. News 11 spoke with Independent candidate Abraham McKenzie about his run.

“I always have this motto, that Abraham McKenzie does not police color, he does not police status, but he polices people,” said candidate Abraham McKenzie.

Abraham McKenzie is no stranger to Clarke County. He was born and raised in Shubuta. McKenzie has over 20 years of experience in law enforcement, and he currently serves as a detective for the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.

“I’ve been a part of swat teams. I’ve been a part of sniper teams. I am a certified state instructor in many areas,” said McKenzie.

So why run for sheriff? McKenzie said law enforcement has been a passion all his life and his mission is to protect and serve the citizens of Clarke County.

“I consider all of Clarke County as being my family. I had the opportunity to go off and learn so many things about law enforcement and dealing with the public. And it’s something that I just want to bring back this culture of community policing and to have a good relationship between law enforcement and the citizens,” said McKenzie.

And McKenzie said he has a plan to do just that. He lays out his goals if elected sheriff.

“In the training of law enforcement to include the municipalities that are here in Clarke County. Dealing with our schools as well. I want to have a good, strong police presence in schools so that the students can feel very, very safe as they strive to be excellent citizens themselves, and our teachers. My goal too is the sheriff’s responsibility is also the jail and even though people have made bad decisions in their life and wrong choices, yet and still we have the responsibility to take care of them as well. So, one of the things I would like to do is implement a full-time nurse also with the great correction staff that we will have,” said McKenzie.

McKenzie said he also plans to have more patrol officers around the county to create quicker response times and to implement body cameras for deputies. He said he believes these devices will be beneficial to both citizens and law enforcement officers.

McKenzie said he would want to have regular meetings with community leaders and members to keep them informed about what’s going on in their area.

News 11 will be speaking with Republican-qualifying candidate Kenneth Williams Friday.

