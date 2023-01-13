City of Meridian Arrest Report January 13, 2023
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|RAY A BARNES
|1989
|3418 STATE BLVD MERIDAIN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|CHARLES K JOHNSON JR
|1963
|7689 POPLAR SPRINGS DR MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|JOHNNY L IRBY JR
|1983
|2200 9TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|WILLIAM OGLESBY
|1961
|47 COUNTY ROAD 487 MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|ANGEL J PARKER
|1990
|1923 33RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|JUANTONIOUS M MCDONALD
|1981
|2126 33RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|ERIC D JONES
|1980
|204 NEWTON ST MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|DARNELL YOUNG
|1981
|HOMELESS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|STEVEN R MOORE
|1983
|40 NORTHWOOD DR LOUISVILLE, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from January 12, 2023 at 6:00 AM to January 13, 2023 at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, evidence was found to support the call.
At 2:51 PM on January 12, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4100 block of 32ndStreet. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
