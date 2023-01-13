City of Meridian Arrest Report January 13, 2023

Daily Docket 6
Daily Docket 6(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
RAY A BARNES19893418 STATE BLVD MERIDAIN, MSSHOPLIFTING
CHARLES K JOHNSON JR19637689 POPLAR SPRINGS DR MERIDIAN, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
JOHNNY L IRBY JR19832200 9TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDUI
WILLIAM OGLESBY196147 COUNTY ROAD 487 MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
ANGEL J PARKER19901923 33RD AVE MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
JUANTONIOUS M MCDONALD19812126 33RD AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
ERIC D JONES1980204 NEWTON ST MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
DARNELL YOUNG1981HOMELESSWILLFUL TRESPASSING
STEVEN R MOORE198340 NORTHWOOD DR LOUISVILLE, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from January 12, 2023 at 6:00 AM to January 13, 2023 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, evidence was found to support the call.
At 2:51 PM on January 12, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4100 block of 32ndStreet. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Police said a man was stabbed with a machete during a Thursday evening fight.
Man stabbed with machete in Meridian
Resheca Marshall, 51, is charged with attempted robbery and larceny.
Attempted bank robber caught after leaving phone at bank, police say
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Myra Lewis
Search ends for 65 year old Myra Darcina Lewis
Shipley Do-Nuts said it will not be reopening.
Shipley Do-Nuts won’t reopen in Meridian

Latest News

Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report January 13, 2023
Meridian Police said a man was stabbed with a machete during a Thursday evening fight.
Man stabbed with machete in Meridian
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report January 12, 2023
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report January 12, 2023