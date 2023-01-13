Cold air settles in for the next couple of days

Bring out your heavy coats(WTOK)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 6:29 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Fri-yay! Temperatures are cooler behind yesterday’s cold front. Grab your jackets as you get ready to head out of the door. It will be a very windy day as wind speeds this morning are already reaching over 15 mph. That will be the case until later on this evening. Wind gust are also up to 20 mph, so keep your outdoor furniture tied down. Highs are in the mid to lower 40s and overnight lows will drop below freezing tonight. So, watch for morning frost through early Sunday morning. Stay safe and have a great weekend.

