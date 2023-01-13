Conehatta man sentenced for involuntary manslaughter

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Vandel Keith Jim, 54, of Conehatta, was sentenced in federal court in Jackson to 78 months in prison for involuntary manslaughter involving the stabbing of another man in the Conehatta Community of the Choctaw Indian Reservation.

According to court documents, Jim began to argue with the victim at a tribal home, which resulted in an altercation between the two men. Afterward, Jim armed himself with a knife and stabbed the unarmed victim in the arm multiple times, causing the victim’s death.

Jim’s prison term is to followed by three years of supervised release.

The case was prosecuted by the U.S> Attorney’s Office, with investigation by the FBI and Choctaw (MBCI) Police Department.

