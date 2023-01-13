Divorce Report January 6-12, 2023

Divorce Docket
Divorce Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Divorce Report January 6-12, 2023
Shani Hay v. Christopher Hay
Meghan Boyd Ward v. Kevin Thomas Ward
In re the Dissolution of Marriage of DANIELLE E SPELICH and DUSTIN A SPELICH
In re the Dissolution of Marriage of FRANK BREAZEALE AND AMY DUVALL
In re the Dissolution of Marriage of WILLIAM RICHARD PICKARD and BONNIE RUTH PICKARD

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Police said a man was stabbed with a machete during a Thursday evening fight.
Man stabbed with machete in Meridian
Resheca Marshall, 51, is charged with attempted robbery and larceny.
Attempted bank robber caught after leaving phone at bank, police say
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Myra Lewis
Search ends for Myra Lewis, found safe
Shipley Do-Nuts said it will not be reopening.
Shipley Do-Nuts won’t reopen in Meridian

Latest News

Shipley
Shipley Do-Nuts won’t reopen in Meridian
Marriage License
Marriage License December 30-January 12, 2023
January 13, 2023: Johnny Beckwith, Community in Action of Phil./Neshoba Co., MLK Parade &...
January 13, 2023: Johnny Beckwith, Community in Action of Phil./Neshoba Co., MLK Parade & Banquet Jan. 14, Main Street and Northside Park
Dillon Sudduth
January 13, 2023: Coach Dillon Sudduth, “A Night with MCC Baseball”, fundraiser for program, Jan. 21, 7 p.m., tickets at meridiancc.edu/hotstove