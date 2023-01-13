Dress for these numbers on Friday morning

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We’re now behind a cold front, so expect cooler air to filter into our area. Breezy conditions will also follow us into our Friday with sustained winds of 10-20 mph... gusting up to 25 mph. These winds and cloudy skies will keep temps warmer than they would be if the winds were light & skies were clear, but it will still be a cold start to our Friday. So, dress for temps in the upper 30s as you start the day, and the wind will make it “feel like” it’s in the low 30s. Clouds will dominate the sky much of the day, and a few sprinkles can’t be ruled out.

Skies clear by Friday night, and the winds will become much lighter. So, the combination of the two, will allow for temps to fall rather low into the upper 20s by Saturday AM. Even the lighter wind will still make the upper 20s feel like mid 20s. So, plan for a FREEZING kick-off to your weekend. Thankfully, Saturday will be sunny...and temps will manage to reach the mid 50s. Sunday morning starts with temps near freezing, but low 60s are expected by the afternoon with mainly sunny skies.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day brings a chance for isolated showers, but highs will climb above the average into the mid 60s. Then, 70s return for much of next week.

