Karey Williams qualifies for Clarke County Sheriff

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - News 11 continues our coverage of qualifying candidates running for Clarke County sheriff. We now introduce you to Republican candidate Karey Williams about putting his name on the ballot to protect and serve his home county.

Karey Williams was born and raised in Clarke County and currently lives in Enterprise, a place he said he doesn’t plan on leaving any time soon. However, this is not Williams’s first rodeo trying to serve the county he said he loves.

“I decided to run for sheriff, I think it was in 2013 maybe, as this is my fourth time to run. It was not a decision I made lightly. It was one my wife and I went back and forth about. She didn’t want me to, I didn’t want, to be honest with you, but it’s something I felt led to do,” said Williams.

Williams said law enforcement wasn’t a career he grew up with. He built houses, worked in steel mills and plants, and even worked at Burlington in Stonewall. But everything changed when he started working for the Meridian Police Department in 2000. That’s when he said he found his true calling. Now he is the Lt. over Investigations for the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department.

“I have been here since 2002. I’ve held a lot of jobs here. I have a lot of extra jobs here. I’m the lead driving instructor. I was at one time the only Defensive Tactics Instructor, Less Lethal Munitions Instructor. I was one of the original members of the Lauderdale County SWAT team when it started. Over 15 years SWAT experience,” said Williams.

Williams said he has gained a lot of experience over the years in law enforcement that he wants to bring home to Clarke County.

“I work part-time at the Stonewall Police Department. So, I work with some of the Clarke County deputies, and I know how things go down there. One of the deficiencies I have seen is reporting systems. The way they keep up with records. They need some kind of computer system to keep up with all that software systems. I know they’re rather expensive but I feel like there’s got to be some way that we can get something better than just writing on paper and keeping it in a filing cabinet,” said Williams.

Williams said if elected he will be straightforward, tell you what the law says and what he can do. He said his first priority is protecting the community and anything extra comes after.

News 11 will speak with another Republican candidate who has qualified to run ---Andrew Chancelor--- on Monday.

