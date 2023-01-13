Lady Eagles hold off Northeast at home 59-52

By Shahji Adam
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The MCC Lady Eagles took on Northeast at home and beat the Lady Tigers 59-52.

Going into the second half, MCC held on to a five-point 29-23 lead and the third and fourth quarters went down to the wire. MCC would extend their lead and get it to as much as twelve, but Northeast would not go away.

The Lady Tigers would slowly chip away at MCC’s lead and Alexis Rowe led the way. Rowe would score on three-straight possessions and the game would eventually be tied at 50 late in the fourth quarter. MCC needed to get momentum back in their corner and Callie Cowan would answer the call as she scored a three-pointer with 1:17 left in the game.

Cowan’s three would change the tide as the Lady Eagles would go on a scoring binge and eventually get the lead back to double digits. MCC would put the game away and win 59-52.

Up next for the Lady Eagles is a road game against Pearl River on Tuesday. Tip-off is at 6:00 PM.

