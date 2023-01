MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff Department arrested Austin Blake Clark on five counts Friday. Two counts of sexual battery and three counts of lustful touching of a child. Per Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun, the arrest came after an investigation by the LCSD. Clarks’ bond has been set at $1,075,000.

Austin Blake Clark was arrested on 5 counts. (Lauderdale County Sheriff Department)

